HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk brightens waning days of winter

5:42 PM: It’s on! The monthly West Seattle Art Walk is happening right now at dozens of venues around West Seattle.

That’s artist Leon Lowman, at Verity Credit Union (4405 California SW; WSB sponsor) until 8 tonight. He paints abstract art in acrylics, and has been a painter since his years growing up in Puerto Rico.

ADDED 6:06 PM: We also stopped at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), always open on Art Walk night, where you can meet photographer Doug Early until 8 pm:

And at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), multimedia artist Rick Klu is showing his work until 7 pm:

See the full list of participating venues – both businesses with art and/or artist receptions, and restaurants/bars with food/drink specials for Art Walk night – by going here. The full preview of artists in tonight’s spotlight is here; we featured four in our preview last night, plus artist Reeve Washburn‘s California/Oregon pop-up here.