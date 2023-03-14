CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: SW Holly search explained

(WSB photo – law-enforcement vehicles on standby during SW Holly search, March 7th)

One week after a police search in the 3100 block of SW Holly, we finally know what it was about. We reported March 7th on the search, described at the scene only as a warrant operation; police would not comment further the next day, saying only that it was related to an “open SPD case.” Then today we found the answer, reading through court documents related to a deadly shooting in Southeast Seattle. The residence that was searched on SW Holly is the home of the mother of the 27-year-old woman just charged with murder in that case, Jamila A. Abdi. The charges allege that she shot and killed a longtime friend, 29-year-old Fariya Yusuf, on March 4th in the 7100 block of 42nd Ave. S. The shooting was caught on security video and the charging documents say the search of Abdi’s mother’s home in West Seattle yielded potential evidence including pink gloves matching those seen on the shooter in video of the killing. Abdi also allegedly was driving her mother’s car the night of the shooting. The suspect was arrested on March 10th, three days after the search, and is charged with one count of first-degree murder.