CORONAVIRUS: SW Thistle testing site to close

Thanks to Abbie for the tip. After two and a half years of operation, the walk-up COVID testing site in the parking lot at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) is closing. The website for this and other testing locations around the area says the SW Thistle site and four others are closing after March 31, and we’ve just verified that with UW Medicine, which has partnered with the city at this site since May 2021. The site opened on August 26, 2020, becoming the fourth city-run COVID testing site. (Of note – when we reported the plan to open the site, we included a quote from then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, who told us the city was continuing to open test sites because “We’re going to have to live with COVID at least another year or so.”) Then half a year after beginning testing there, the city added a vaccination clinic to the site. Later in the spring of 2021, the city discontinued testing at the site for a short time, before restarting it with UW Medicine. This has been the last freestanding testing site in West Seattle since the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni closed back in November. Until Friday, March 31st, the NCSWAC testing site remains open Mondays-Saturdays, 9 am-5:30 pm.