UPDATE: ‘Bomb threat’ leads to Madison Middle School evacuation

11:50 AM: Multiple texts came in minutes ago from parents saying Madison Middle School was being evacuated and that police were in the area. We’ve gone there to find out what happened; Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Martin Rivera is there and tells us they are investigating a ‘bomb threat’ that is believed to have come from “another school.” They’re searching the building and everyone remains evacuated at the moment, but so far nothing’s been found.
12:08 PM: Seattle Public Schools tells us this note has just been sent to families:
Dear Madison families,
Out of an abundance of caution Madison Middle School was evacuated at approximately 11:15 a.m. due to a threat toward the school that was called into the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
Students and staff are safe. They are currently waiting outside while SPD inspects our building for safety.
SPD and the SPS Safety and Security team are investigating. I will be sending families an update later today about this issue.
If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
Principal Gary
Madison Middle School
