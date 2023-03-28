West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Bomb threat’ leads to Madison Middle School evacuation

March 28, 2023 11:50 am
11:50 AM: Multiple texts came in minutes ago from parents saying Madison Middle School was being evacuated and that police were in the area. We’ve gone there to find out what happened; Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Martin Rivera is there and tells us they are investigating a ‘bomb threat’ that is believed to have come from “another school.” They’re searching the building and everyone remains evacuated at the moment, but so far nothing’s been found.

12:08 PM: Seattle Public Schools tells us this note has just been sent to families:

Dear Madison families,

Out of an abundance of caution Madison Middle School was evacuated at approximately 11:15 a.m. due to a threat toward the school that was called into the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Students and staff are safe. They are currently waiting outside while SPD inspects our building for safety.

SPD and the SPS Safety and Security team are investigating. I will be sending families an update later today about this issue.

If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Principal Gary
Madison Middle School

8 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Bomb threat' leads to Madison Middle School evacuation"

  • Molly March 28, 2023 (11:53 am)
    No one is allowed to pick up their kids, even for appointments at this time. 

    • Taya Jones March 28, 2023 (12:09 pm)
      Thankyou for this comment. I was wondering. 

    • Dawson March 28, 2023 (12:10 pm)
      Kind of difficult to account for everyone in a situation like this until you’re able to do it orderly.

    • Tim March 28, 2023 (12:14 pm)
      Not dismissing kids during this type of event is standard practice. Imagine the chaos if a thousand families showed up to get their kids all at once. If they were going to do that, they would be implementing a lot of steps to be sure kids were dismissed safely.  I’m sure right now the focus is on knowing who is where and keeping them calm and safe.

  • Jackie March 28, 2023 (12:02 pm)
    They just let a UPS man in with packages into the school.  A police man let him in.  The side door near the gym.  I found this strange during a bomb search.  Do they know where those packages came from.  Concerned parent near the school.  

  • Oliver March 28, 2023 (12:03 pm)
    I am a student at Madison Middle School when I hear on the loud speaker for everyone to evacuate. Stating that it’s not a drill. The Seattle police are searching the whole school due to a bomb threat directed to us.

  • Willow March 28, 2023 (12:03 pm)
    I’m a 6th grader at Maddison we are fine we are outside and they are clearing the building and we think it was just a prank call

  • Ben March 28, 2023 (12:15 pm)
    I’m a student here we evacuated about 20 minutes ago kinda crazy police are checking the building currently most of the building has been checked

