UPDATE: ‘Bomb threat’ leads to Madison Middle School evacuation

11:50 AM: Multiple texts came in minutes ago from parents saying Madison Middle School was being evacuated and that police were in the area. We’ve gone there to find out what happened; Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Martin Rivera is there and tells us they are investigating a ‘bomb threat’ that is believed to have come from “another school.” They’re searching the building and everyone remains evacuated at the moment, but so far nothing’s been found.

12:08 PM: Seattle Public Schools tells us this note has just been sent to families: