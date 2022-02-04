BIZNOTE: Village Woodworks closes after 25 years in West Seattle Junction. What’s next for the space?

If you’ve walked past 4538 California SW in The Junction in the past few days, it’s clear that furniture store Village Woodworks has cleared out, after 25 years. Here’s the view through the front window:

We’ve been trying all week to get some details before publishing a story. Back on Sunday, while in The Junction, we found owner Brian Low continuing to clear out the space, but he declined comment at the time, saying they’d contact us by email in a day or two. We have yet to hear back via email or phone, so we still don’t know if this is simply a case of retirement, or whether there’s a new location elsewhere, or something else. But we did finally make contact with the building’s owners via email; they responded to our question about what’s next for the space:

Ownership is currently evaluating our options. At this time there is no current tenant lined up to move in. We are exploring our options including renting out the existing space or a redevelopment of the property. Anything and everything is currently on the table.

(Some of the building’s history can be seen here.) As of this writing, the closure is not yet acknowledged on Village Woodworks’ online channels.