WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow aftermath, and more expected

Though the snow we got early this morning – covered here – wasn’t deep, it was wet, so you might find post-snow problems today such as that fallen tree branch near 50th/Dakota. (Thanks to Nancy for the photo.) While the snow has stopped for now, and the “winter weather” alert has expired, the National Weather Service warns that snow showers are possible at times during much of the week ahead. For now, though, the sun is emerging, and the streets that got an overnight coat of snow are now just wet/slushy. The meltoff should continue with a high forecast in the 40s. Meantime, we’ve had one calendar-event cancellation so far today – the vaccination pop-up at OLG – and we’ll continue updating the daily preview with any other changes we find out about.