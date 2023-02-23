West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

33℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation

February 23, 2023 12:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Puget Ridge | West Seattle news

Callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire and a speeding-away vehicle around 18th/Dawson on Puget Ridge just after 5 pm last night. Police were gone before we could get there but we finally have confirmation today that responding officers did find “evidence of a shooting” (in other words, casings) but did not find property damage or injured people, The police-report summary says one witness saw “shots being fired into the air from a moving vehicle (and a) second vehicle was also seen following the first and believed to be related.” The summary, however, does not include a description of either vehicle.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.