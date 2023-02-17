TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday + weekend notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 17th.

WEATHER

Morning rain expected, then mostly cloudy, high in the mid-to-upper 40s.

WEEKEND NOTES

-From WSDOT:

Saturday, February 18th, 6 am-6 pm

SR 509 northbound on-ramp from Myers Way S. CLOSED

Repairing extensive guardrail damage

Detour to SB SR 509 to Glendale/5th exit and enter NB SR 509 there

–Holiday reminder: Monday is Presidents Day. with some transportation changes, including no Water Taxi service that day. Also, no school Monday (first day of midwinter break for Seattle Public Schools).

TRANSIT TODAY

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, operating without some buses, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch to see where boats are at.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.