From the police files: Warning shot for charging dog; riverside-gunfire arrest

From police summaries, two more Monday gunfire reports:

CAT OWNER SHOOTS AT DOG: Just after 3:30 pm Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had just shot at a dog that was charging at him and his cat (who, according to archived police-radio audio, was being walked on a leash) in the 4600 block of SW Maple Way. The dog had reportedly gotten out of its fenced yard. The report summary continues, “The caller said he was in fear for his safety and his cat’s safety, so he fired one round into the grass to get the dog to back off. The dog retreated, which allowed the caller to create space and return home safely.” The owner captured and corraled his dog (a German Shepherd, according to archived audio) and told police that the dog had gotten out of the yard because the wind blew the gate open. No injuries reported, human, canine, or feline.

SHOOTING INTO THE RIVER: Just before 1:30 pm Monday, two people working on a barge in the 7100 block of 1st Avenue South – on the Duwamish River along the 1st Ave. S. Bridge – heard gunfire. They told police they then saw someone “standing in an encampment shooting a handgun in their general direction with rounds impacting the Duwamish (River).” Then that person and someone else got into a vehicle. That’s where arriving police found him, also finding “evidence of a shooting in and around the vehicle associated with the suspect (and) other firearm-related items of evidence … inside the vehicle.” The vehicle was impounded and the 55-year-old suspect was arrested, booked into King County Jail for investigation of unlawful firearm discharge plus a court-order violation. According to the jail register, his bail is set at $3,000.