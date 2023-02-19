CONGRATULATIONS! Another local student serves as legislative page

As noted here last month, the State Legislature has relaunched its page programs after a pandemic hiatus. Another local student has just completed a turn in Olympia – here’s the announcement we received:

(Photo courtesy Washington State Legislative Support Services) Rowan Wohlf, a student at Chief Sealth International High School and South Seattle College, served as a page earlier this month in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Emily Alvarado, D-West Seattle, Rowan is the child of Nikki Wohlf and Ken Wohlf of Seattle. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

This year’s legislative session runs into April and applications for the page program are still open – find the info here.