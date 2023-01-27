YOU CAN HELP: Buy the basics for Chief Sealth International High School students

It’s difficult to focus on your studies if you have basic needs that aren’t being met. For students in need at Chief Sealth International High School, a small fund can help cover some things. But the fund itself needs a boost, according to this request we were asked to share with you:

Please consider donating to the CSIHS InvestED fundraising campaign. These funds are used to help our students that are struggling to fund the basic needs for a successful high school experience. Our fund is running significantly lower than last year where we were able to serve 130+ students with this fund.

There are a range of basic needs that students have at Chief Sealth International High School. Currently, many students have been requesting basic items such as backpacks, pencils, bedding, emergency gear, socks, underwear, and jackets. There have also been requests for many seniors who cannot afford their cap and gowns, dance tickets, yearbooks, and more. Not to mention athletes who wish to participate in sports related activities. This includes fees for art class, ASB stickers, funds for IB tests, certain textbooks and books required for classes and not available at school, etc.

Your donation will go directly into the InvestED Fund at Chief Sealth International High School to help the students in need there. Simply designate your donation to Chief Sealth High School from the drop-down list on the donation page. Anything helps… Donate here!