WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

Here’s what you should know os the three-day weekend begins:

LOW BRIDGE OPEN AGAIN: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge reopened Friday afternoon – but since it’s temporarily operating with one less turning cylinder, if you have to wait for a maritime opening, it’ll likely take longer than it does when running on all cylinders. (The low bridge’s traffic cams are here and here.)

MARATHON TRAINING BEGINS: 8 am at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Kick off your marathon training program for a May marathon! This is a free program, so it is not a comprehensive weekly plan, but will give you a group and workouts to train with 3 days per week! (For those wanting a comprehensive training plan complete with a full week of workouts and training paces, we recommend coaching with P3 Running coaches Michele and Lori via p3running.com) There will be a plan for intermediate and novice marathoners. Contact Lori lori@westseattlerunner.com

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

HEALTH INSURANCE, SERVICES, MORE: Big event at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) 10 am-2 pm offering health-insurance enrollment, health services, and other assistance for all community members who qualify.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – full details in our calendar listing.

DOLL PARTS COLLECTIVE GRAND REOPENING: “Doll Parts is reopening at our new spot (4832 California Ave SW)! We’ll be open 12:00-6:00, and we’ll have snacks, flash tattooing, and as always, plenty of fabulous vintage.”

MY NECESSITEA OPEN HOUSE: Drop in to help My Necessitea celebrate 20 years! Open house noon-4 pm. (3237-B California Ave SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open to visitors noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

MUSIC MATINEE: The Half Brothers play Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) at the family-friendly hour of 3 pm.

SONGWRITER SHOWCASE PRESENTED BY MODE MUSIC STUDIOS: 4-7 pm at The Skylark, next to Mode at 3803 Delridge Way SW. See our calendar listing for highlights. Free!

THE SKYLARK GETS LOUDER: Then at 8 pm at Skylark, Fake Hands, anMech, 2Libras, and Headrvsh shake the stage.

ROLLER DERBY! The House Cup at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doubleheader with bouts at 4:30 and 6:40 pm.

OUT AT THE BOX: Enjoy a night of drag and show tunes at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm. 21+, no cover.

