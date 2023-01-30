TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday morning

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s a new week – Monday, January 30th.

Increasing clouds through the day, high in the upper 30s. (Sunday’s high was 40, nine degrees below normal for that date.)

–Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – open again:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely) – 206-293-6302.