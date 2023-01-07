West Seattle, Washington

SURVEY: Metro recruiting study participants

January 7, 2023 10:40 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

While looking for transit-related information, we happened onto a Metro survey – in this case, a survey that’s being used to find participants for a study seeking feedback on “trip-planning tools like maps, schedules, and alerts.” The deadline for the survey is tomorrow; its questions involve demographics and transportation habits. They’re offering incentives – drawings for $100 gift cards among people who take the survey, and $150 compensation for respondents chosen for the study. If you’re interested, you can answer the survey here.

4 Replies to "SURVEY: Metro recruiting study participants"

  • Mj January 7, 2023 (10:51 am)
    Let’s see, try to rely on the 56 and 57 to get into DT Seattle and back home to WS.  You do not need a survey to give Metro an F for failure to provide reliable service!

    • WSB January 7, 2023 (11:00 am)
      That’s not what this is about, although certainly all the recent trip cancellations would give people in many areas of the county ample experience with the “trip-planning tools like maps, schedules, and alerts.”

    • newnative January 7, 2023 (11:26 am)
      MJ if you’re in the Admiral or Alki district, hopefully taking the survey and sharing the zip code will get more of us included in decision-making discussions. That’s why I take these surveys. 

  • Peter S. January 7, 2023 (11:00 am)
    Thanks for posting the link.  Survey was easy to complete.  Probably less than 5 min. 

