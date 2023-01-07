SURVEY: Metro recruiting study participants

While looking for transit-related information, we happened onto a Metro survey – in this case, a survey that’s being used to find participants for a study seeking feedback on “trip-planning tools like maps, schedules, and alerts.” The deadline for the survey is tomorrow; its questions involve demographics and transportation habits. They’re offering incentives – drawings for $100 gift cards among people who take the survey, and $150 compensation for respondents chosen for the study. If you’re interested, you can answer the survey here.