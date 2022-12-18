WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Kraken-mania in Morgan Junction

Hottest ticket in town this morning: The Seattle Kraken pro hockey team’s mascot visit in Morgan Junction. That photo shows part of the line, which wrapped around much of the multi-business building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and California. Once you make it to the Kraken’s table outside Starbucks – you get to meet mascot Buoy:

Non-costumed Kraken reps are there too with the promised giveaways – spin a wheel for items like T-shirts and tickets – and assorted swag including posters and schedules:

They’re there, we were told, until they run out of stuff to give out. As for the team – they next play at 5 pm today, at home, vs. the Winnipeg Jets.