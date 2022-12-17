SUNDAY: Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy floating over to West Seattle

Hey, hockey fans! The newest Seattle pro-sports mascot will appear in West Seattle on Sunday morning. This was already in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar after the folks at Morgan Junction Starbucks let us know they’ll be hosting Buoy, the Seattle Kraken mascot, but now we have a few more details from the team:

On Sunday, we’re bringing the Sea Sleigh full of hockey holiday cheer to West Seattle! Buoy’s van will be decked out with free holiday gifts to give away to fans who join us at 10:00 am at California & Fauntleroy Starbucks in West Seattle. Fans will walk away with a variety of gifts such as a signed jersey, Kraken beanie, tickets to a Kraken game and meet and greets — with one lucky fan winning free Starbucks for a year!

Buoy debuted two months ago, at the start of the season. The Kraken are currently 16-10-3, third in their division.