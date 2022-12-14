WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two drugstores robbed, 1 person in custody

3:13 PM: Police are arriving at Bartell Drugs in Jefferson Square to investigate a reported robbery. According to what dispatch has told officers so far, the robber gave a clerk a note demanding cash and saying he had a gun, though none was seen, and got away with “cash from the pharmacy drawer.” The description so far is (updated) white, male, 5’7″, medium build, dark jacket over hoodie (“several layers on”), “knit cap with some yellow,” light pants. They’re not sure if he got away on foot or in a vehicle.

3:36 PM: Viewing security-camera images, police have also told dispatch the robber was wearing a mask and “blue plastic gloves.”

3:44 PM: Now police are headed to Rite-Aid at Westwood Village after a report of a similar holdup there, also with a robber handing a clerk a note claiming to have a gun. So far this robber is described as an “unknown-race male” in a blue mask, black sunglasses, black hoodie. Possible getaway vehicle: A black Subaru.

3:47 PM: Possible suspect is now being chased on foot a few blocks away. (added) They have one person in custody.