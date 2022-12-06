BUSES: Check before you go, Metro warns – trips canceled after ‘defect’ sidelines 126 buses

First Metro had to deal with a staffing shortage. Now it has to deal with a temporary equipment shortage. We learned about this after a tip from Ian, who reported the driver on his RapidRide C Line trip late today made an announcement about a safety concern taking some buses out of service. We asked Metro about it, and they subsequently published this post, which explains:

… After two Metro operators identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles, Metro proactively removed 126 buses from service out of its 1,500-vehicle fleet. The identified problem did not lead to any accidents or injuries. Metro inspected all its buses to ensure all vehicles in service continue to perform safely and within specifications. We apologize and ask for your patience as some bus trips are being canceled and we adjust plans to keep you moving. … The agency is coordinating with New Flyer, the manufacturer of the affected buses, who has already been on site to work toward resolving the issue. There is not yet a timeline for when the work will be completed and supply chain challenges may introduce delays. The defect does not extend to all New Flyer buses and many remain in service.

Metro advises using its planning tools to see how this might affect your trips.