WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 notes

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here are notes for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: The city-run pool at 2801 SW Thistle is closed again today for staff shortage because of illness.

LAST DAY FOR YOUNGSTOWN ART SHOW: Drop in today if you haven’t yet seen “The Shapes of Our Community” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

DONATION DRIVE FOR TREEHOUSE: One of the donation drives we’re spotlighting in our calendar and Holiday Guide has just one week to go – toys and other gifts for foster youth served by Treehouse, collected at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Stop in to see the dozen-plus decorated, donated trees on display at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) before 5 pm, and if you like one (or more) consider bidding for it in the Rotary Service Foundation‘s benefit auction next week!

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. (And see what’s new!)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm trivia at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

