Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Monday

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for today/tonight:

THANKSGIVING ORDER DEADLINES: More deadlines today if you’re planning on assistance with your holiday dinner/desserts – see the list atop the Holiday Guide.

TURKEY DISTRIBUTION: For those who need a turkey but missed getting one at the Saturday events, the West Seattle Food Bank (35th/Morgan) continues turkey distribution noon-7 pm today.

SANISLO ELEMENTARY DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine/drink at Puerto Vallarta in The Junction (4727 California SW) today/tonight, and Sanislo Elementary gets part of the proceeds. Special kids’ activities now until noon!

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA CLASSES: Every Monday night in November, 5 pm and 6:15 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) with Ms. Maria “for all ages, shapes, and sizes.” Bring your own mat or borrow one at HPCC.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Tonight’s headliner is Susan Jones. Check to see if tickets are still left! (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

