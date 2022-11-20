ACROSS THE BAY: Special colors for Space Needle on Sunday night

For those who have a view across Elliott Bay, or will be walking/riding/driving along the downtown-facing West Seattle waterfront, an FYI: The Space Needle has announced special lights for Sunday night:

In celebration of Team USA’s exciting return to the FIFA World Cup, and in anticipation of Seattle selected to be the host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the Space Needle is proud to light up red, white, and blue and fly the American flag.

The FIFA World Cup honor will take place on Sunday, November 20 at 9 PM, prior to Team USA’s first match on Monday morning vs Wales.

Additionally, the Space Needle celebrates two Seattle Sounders players who will be playing for Team USA in the World Cup: Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been named to the U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This marks the first FIFA World Cup call-up for either player.