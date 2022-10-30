WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 traditions returning

Though we’re not past Halloween yet, we’ve been receiving announcements about holiday-season events, including these two:

(WSB file photo)

TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Eastridge Church will again give away turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. One change this year: They’ll go back to a walk-up distribution. This starts at 9 am Saturday, November 19, outside the church at 4500 39th SW and goes until the hundreds of turkeys/grocery bags are gone. Between West Seattle and the church’s main campus in Issaquah, they expect to serve 1,500 people.

FREE SIT-DOWN DINNER: The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) will return to its longtime traditional sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner, free to all, on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 24). Times and other details are still to come. Last year, The Hall offered free takeaway dinners.

P.S. We’re starting work on our West Seattle Holiday Guide, so if you have an event/sale/etc., the sooner you can send us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – the better; thank you!