4:12 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to Alki Point, where someone is reported “in distress” in the water – someone “unable to get back on their board,” about 400 yards out, south of the lighthouse.

4:16 PM: First arriving crew told dispatch they have “eyes on the kite-surfer, who appears to be on (their) board.”

4:19 PM: They’re canceling most of the response.