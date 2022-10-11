TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 11th.

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – mostly sunny, high in the low 60s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) today. The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK

-The SPU project that’ll close the east end of Sylvan Way for up to four weeks is expected to start this week. (We’ll be checking on it later this morning.)

-In South Park, a drainage project is closing S. Holden St. between W. Marginal Way S. and 5th Ave S. weekdays through this Friday.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera that’s atop the span.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The view, for those finding it more convenient.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to 99, here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.