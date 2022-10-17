Southwest Seattle Historical Society isn’t just about the past. Here’s a quick way to help shape its future

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has words of gratitude as well as questions for you:

The Southwest Historical Society would like to send a big THANK YOU to the many supporters for funding the new roof on the Log House Museum! Members of the board of trustees, facilities committee members, advisory board members, former Executive Directors and volunteers gathered for a big group-hug photo to celebrate the new roof and the next 30-plus years of protection for the 114-year-old Log House!

As the Society looks ahead to the next 30 years, the community is invited to share their ideas for the Future of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Click here to take the survey.