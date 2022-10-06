ROAD WORK ALERT: Delayed Sylvan Way closure now expected to start next week

Seattle Public Utilities says its delayed closure of the eastern end of Sylvan Way is now expected to start next week:

Starting as soon as October 10, SPU contractor crews will begin installing drainage improvements at Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW as part of the Longfellow Natural Drainage System (NDS) project.

To perform this work safely and effectively, Sylvan Way SW between Home Depot’s eastern access and SW Orchard St will be temporarily closed to traffic.

This closure is expected to last approximately four weeks. The road will be closed to traffic 24-hour/day, with local access allowed to driveways east of the closure on Sylvan Way SW. Signage and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

The eastbound bus stop on Sylvan Way near the intersection of Sylvan Way and SW Orchard St will be closed for the duration of the road closure.