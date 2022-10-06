PHOTOS: The Ponds’ popular pond

A block in Seaview could easily be renamed Pondview. This is why:

(WSB photos)

That’s the 3,200-gallon pond that occupies much of the front yard at Jeff and Melinda Pond‘s house.

Yes, Pond is their surname as well as their passion. The pond is a neighborhood attraction, created more than a decade ago. It’s home to these colorful koi.

The koi are not alone in the pond – it’s home to more than a dozen frogs, too (all of whom were in hiding during our recent visit). The pond held dozens of goldfish, too, but Jeff said almost a hundred goldfish were recently removed and rehomed. So the koi are currently rulers of the pond:

They are popular. Jeff and Melinda say it goes beyond passerby curiosity – day-care groups make regular visits, and enjoy story time by the pond – Little Free Libraries are just outside the fence to encourage story time for everyone:

Wildlife visit too. Bald eagles, great blue herons, a barred owl, and raccoons have all been seen. But so far nobody’s managed to pull off a major raid. The particulars of keeping koi are fascinating – we asked what happens in winter; Jeff says the fish – which can live for half a century – basically go into hibernation.

Do they have names? Mostly no, though their daughter has named a few, including “Mr. Fishy.” They have a smaller “sick tank” if any of the fish get ill and have to be separated from the others. But mostly, the pond is a peaceful refuge for Jeff, who works for Boeing and says his time at work can be “chaotic.”

The neighborhood is an extra-special place for Melinda, who grew up next door. Now they’re raising a family – and fish. And since the pond has attracted so much interest, they’ve set up this social-media page where you can get updates and ask questions. You’ll also be pointed to that page if you use the QR code that’s on a sign out front. You’re welcome to visit in person too – viewing from outside the fence – on 44th SW between Findlay and Juneau – just look for the flags!