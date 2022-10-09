Notes for your West Seattle Sunday

(September photo by Jerry Simmons with smoke, sailboat, seagull, Space Needle)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues.

TRAFFIC ALERTS: From SDOT:

-As part of the Reconnect West Seattle Program, this weekend we will be implementing six Vision Zero projects, aimed to improve intersection visibility. Work is anticipated from 7 AM to 3 PM. We will be mostly working from the parking lane and will maintain traffic in all directions through these intersections. Please anticipate minor delays while traveling through the area. We will be painting and posting curb bulbs at the following locations: 2nd Ave SW and Olson Pl SW

35th Ave SW and SW Brandon St

8th Ave SW and SW Barton St

8th Ave S and S Rose St

8th Ave S and S Southern St

7th Ave S and S Donovan St

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

GARDEN GIVEAWAY: Longtime residents who are moving out of West Seattle want to give back before going, so 10 am-2 pm today, in their backyard (4843 42nd SW), they’re giving away garden books, tools, pots, ornaments, plants, hoses, more.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: Noon-8 pm, it’s the final day of festivities – food, beer, music, games. See the schedule here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The monthlong display of community-contributed art at Southwest Library continues (9010 35th SW), open noon-5 pm today.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is closed for the rest of the month for roof work.

AT ARTSWEST: The ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” concludes the second week of its run, 3 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

MUSIC AT C & P: Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!