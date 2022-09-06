YOU CAN HELP: Senior Center of West Seattle brings back benefit breakfast

The Senior Center of West Seattle is bringing back its in-person benefit breakfast. The event is September 20th but this Friday is the deadline for RSVPs – so if you’re not already signed up, here’s the announcement:

The community is invited to attend the Senior Center of West Seattle‘s annual Fundraising Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Alki Masonic Hall.

The event is the Senior Center’s largest annual fundraiser and will feature live music, stories and highlights from the Senior Center’s programs, and an opportunity to give. All funds raised support the fun, engaging programs and critical services the Senior Center provides West Seattle residents as they age.

Attend:

Advance RSVP is required. RSVP by Friday, Sept. 9: fundraise.givesmart.com/form/NGMyzA?vid=twoy5

Tuesday, Sept. 20; Doors open 7:30 am. Program 8-9 am.

Alki Masonic Hall is located at 4736 40th Ave SW.

Donate:

Can’t make it to the in-person event but want to support the community’s seniors? The Senior Center is accepting online donations before the event to help reach its goal to raise $75,000 through September.

Your gift supports:

$2,500 = Funds 800 hot, nutritious lunches open to the community

$1,000 = Supports 33 home visits to vulnerable seniors by our social workers

$500 = Covers one month of digital equity classes and services to all seniors who need technology help

$250 = Funds fitness classes for one month to help seniors stay active

$100 = Sponsors two memberships for seniors who can’t afford to pay

More event info:

Thank you to our sponsors. See our business supporters on our event website. sc-ws.org/2022-annual-breakfast