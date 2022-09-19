WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 8 notes

Three days until fall … so we’re featuring more late-summer flowers; the photo above is from Amanda. And now, on to today’s notes, mostly from listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: None today, but plan to join in one Sunday morning at Roxhill Park.

SPRAYPARK CLOSED: Reminder that the season has now ended for Highland Park Spraypark.

MEET WITH POLICE: After almost a year and a half, West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meetings resume so community members can hear from and talk with police. 6 pm online – connection information is in our calendar listing.

COMMUNITY SUP PADDLE: 6-8 pm with Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) – details here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

NEED TO LAUGH? Tonight is Comedy Night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!