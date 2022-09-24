VIDEO: 8-Bit Brass Band plays in The Junction

There’s an old saying that the ultimate way to celebrate something is to have a “brass band” heralding it. Toward that end, the West Seattle Junction’s day of celebrating the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge has just been wrapped by music from the 8-Bit Brass Band:

Online, the band describes itself as “your geeky, mobile brass band specializing in bringing our brand of brassy, bangy, and nerdly to the streets and stages of Seattle. … We put a new twist on old favorites from video games, science fiction, fantasy, cartoons, and more.” And that they did, for the bit we recorded on video – let’s just call it Empire-ical:

At least one 8-Bit Brass Band member lives in West Seattle, Kevin Freitas. And he tipped us that another brass band is playing The Junction tomorrow – Filthy FemCorps will be in Junction Plaza Park at 12:30 pm Sunday.