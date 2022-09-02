TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Labor Day Friday, plus weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, September 2nd, as we head toward Labor Day weekend.

WEATHER

Sunny, 70s predicted.

WEEKEND ALERTS

*As previewed here, the Spokane Street Viaduct’s eastbound lanes will close 8 am-4 pm Saturday.

*SDOT plans to mark two intersections 9 pm tonight to 7 am Saturday:

-1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Labor Day will be on a Sunday schedule.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. Labor Day will be on a Sunday schedule.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Labor Day will be on a Sunday schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

894th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 16 days until the day SDOT expects to reopen it – September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.