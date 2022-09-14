HAPPENING NOW: ‘Casting call’ day for community video shoots commemorating West Seattle Bridge reopening

That was the scene a short time ago at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, as people started gathering to participate in the first of four shoots as part of the community-planned video to commemorate the West Seattle Bridge reopening, as announced earlier this month. If you’d like to be in it, there are three more stops today with video director Ryan Cory – if you can get to any of them, the plan is:

12:45 pm Admiral Theater

1:45 pm Alaska Junction by Easy Street

2:45 pm at the bridge’s west entrance

The bridge remains on schedule to reopen this Sunday, September 18th. SDOT isn’t saying yet exactly what time.