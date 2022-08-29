West Seattle, Washington

30 Tuesday

77℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing investigation

August 29, 2022 5:33 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

5:33 PM: Police are investigating a reported stabbing at Junction Plaza Park. They just got there after some location confusion and are telling dispatch that the victim is uncooperative and “walking away” (though the initial report was that they were stabbed “in the face”). Medics are just now being sent.

5:39 PM: Police say the victim is an “adult male.” No word of an arrest so far, nor have we heard a verified description.

5:50 PM: The SFD response closed quickly, indicating the victim was not seriously hurt (we’re following up to verify).

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing investigation"

  • Dixon August 29, 2022 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    That parks is terrible now. Full of mentally I’ll and homeless. Scary to walk by 

    • jane August 29, 2022 (5:58 pm)
      Reply

      Agreed. I called 911 earlier today about the corner of QFC & suspicious guy hanging out there. This town is going downhill quick.

      WSB- What about the perpetrator? If there’s someone going around stabbing people in faces, I’d like to know all about it!!!

      • WSB August 29, 2022 (6:03 pm)
        Reply

        The whole call has gone quiet so I have no further info. Hopefully police will have a bit more later, though their summaries tend to be rather sparse.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.