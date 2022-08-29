WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing investigation

5:33 PM: Police are investigating a reported stabbing at Junction Plaza Park. They just got there after some location confusion and are telling dispatch that the victim is uncooperative and “walking away” (though the initial report was that they were stabbed “in the face”). Medics are just now being sent.

5:39 PM: Police say the victim is an “adult male.” No word of an arrest so far, nor have we heard a verified description.

5:50 PM: The SFD response closed quickly, indicating the victim was not seriously hurt (we’re following up to verify).