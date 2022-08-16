WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 reports

Four items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR TRACKED, SUSPECT ARRESTED: Officers were looking for a stolen vehicle “that was being tracked by the victim via an app.” First time they caught up with it, “it had fled.” Officers had taken a picture, though, and shared it with the next shift. Then around 2 pm it turned up at 25th/Trenton. Nobody was inside but police headed to the scene spotted a suspect who matched the photo. They caught up with him in an alley in the 8600 block of Delridge Way SW. He tried to run but was taken into custody, the report says, via a “Type II Use of Force” (here are examples). Police say the suspect assaulted an officer in the struggle. He eventually was booked for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree assault.

GROCERY-STORE ASSAULT: This happened last Thursday but the victim decided after a few days to send us her story so others could watch out:

On 8/11 morning at 9:55 am, I was walking out the doors of Morgan Street Thriftway, when a woman (white, 40s, approx 5’4”, brown hair [bangs and pulled back into a low bun], wearing a black Stussy long-sleeve tee with a eight ball, black running shoes with a yellow marking) started yelling at me, calling me the B word claiming I was the wife of a Arabic/African man (a very long name she kept repeating. Unfortunately, I was shaken and just trying to get away that I cannot remember it). She kept following me and yelling. I started to run. She ran after me and shoved me from behind with both hands. Luckily I wasn’t hurt. If this had been someone older, they could have ended up on the ground – she was small, but used force, clearly intending to push me down.

She says she reported this both to the store and to police; the store caught the incident on video and told her they recognized the woman as a former employee, so they provided a name that the victim gave to police. The victim says the officer later told her there had been another incident reported with the same person. The incident number in her case is 22-211362.

STOLEN TRAILER: The photo and report are from Diane:

On 8/11/22, our Tilt Trailer was stolen from our jobsite at 7745 Holden Place SW, Plate #09574AH. A police report has been filed, case #22-211269. Please report [to police] if seen: 206-733-9800.

SUSPECTED CAR THIEF CHARGED: Here’s one of the most recent West Seattle cases in which the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed charges. 37-year-old Jesus R. Perez-Flores is charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charging documents say police stopped him June 21st on Airport Way in a Ford Ranger stolen from a Puget Ridge woman almost two weeks earlier. The vehicle caught their attention because it had no plates. Perez-Flores has no criminal record but even before this charge was filed, he’s been in jail since August 3rd in connection with another stolen-car case.