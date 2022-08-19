WATER TAXI ALERT: Two round trips between West Seattle and downtown canceled this evening

Just in from Metro:

The King County Water Taxi‘s West Seattle route will be reduced this evening, Friday, August 19, 2022, due to a shortage of available workforce.

The following trips from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle are canceled: 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

The following trips from West Seattle to Downtown Seattle are canceled: 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.

Please note: There is a two-hour gap in scheduled sailings to West Seattle between the 4:45 p.m. trip and the 6:45 p.m. trip and riders are encouraged to consider alternate travel plans.

Other scheduled trips are expected to operate using available crew members.