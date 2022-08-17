Remembering Ann Gilbert, 1929-2022

Family and friends are remembering Ann Gilbert, and sharing this with her community:

Ann Gloria DeCarteret Gilbert passed from this earth on May 9, 2022, at 92 years young. She was a lively spirit, always joyful, and committed all her life to seeing peace and justice prevail, especially for those most vulnerable.

A long-time West Seattle resident, Ann was born in Sumner, WA on June 9, 1929. Her most formative experience was seeing her classmates disappear as Japanese families were herded into internment camps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She never forgot how those with power can overwhelm the powerless, and spent many of her 92 years working for peace and justice with numerous organizations, including the Fellowship of Reconciliation, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Pledge of Resistance, Conscience and Military Tax Campaign. She was active with West Seattle Neighbors for Peace, passing out peace buttons in the Junction every Sunday during the Farmers’ Market. She was a light and inspiration to so many over the years.

Ann leaves her son Mark Gilbert, daughter Leslie Echtinaw-Bustos, and grandchildren Aaron Echtinaw and Amanda Bustos. She was preceded in death by husband Leland Gilbert and granddaughter Annie (Angela) Echtinaw.

To honor her commitment to making the world a better place, remembrances can be sent to Planned Parenthood, FlipTheVote, Benefits Law Center, or Emily’s List.