Off-limits school playground? Seattle Public Schools blames understaffing

That gate leads to the Genesee Hill Elementary schoolyard/playground, one of the Seattle Public Schools playground/playfield facilities that readers have noticed were locked this summer. With the new school year now just three weeks away, kids are trying to pack as much playtime into the remaining days of summer as they can, so any inaccessible facility causes concern. After several reader inquiries, we asked SPS why. Assistant superintendent Beverly Redmond replied, “This summer, some of our fields have been less accessible in general due to understaffing. We are currently prioritizing our groundskeeping and custodial resources to prepare facilities for the start of school in September. We anticipate greater access after the start of the academic year. Those decisions will be made on a school-by-school basis.”