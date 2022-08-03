ELECTION 2022: Second round of primary results

No changes in who’s leading the six races in which our area voted this primary. King County Elections is out with the second round of results. First four races below are from the full King County result list, last two are from the statewide results linked to the race tutle, all percentages rounded:

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 1 (no incumbent)

Emily Alvarado (D) – 52%

Leah Griffin (D) – 32%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* (D) – 83%

Andrew Pilloud (R) – 17%

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR

Joe Nguyen* (D) – 83%

John Potter (R) – 10%

DISTRICT 7 U.S. HOUSE REP.

Pramila Jayapal* (D) – 84%

Cliff Moon (R) – 8%

U.S. SENATOR

Patty Murray* (D) – 54%

Tiffany Smiley (R) – 33%

WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (no incumbent)

Steve Hobbs (D) – 41%

Julie Anderson (NP) – 13%

As of tonight, the county has received almost 38 percent of West Seattle/South Park ballots; countywide, almost 37 percent, with more than a third of those still to be counted, along with whatever’s received by mail in the days before the election is certified.