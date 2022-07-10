WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Low-low tides are back, starting Monday

(Photo from June’s low-low tide, sent by Chris)

Not only will the weather be perfect for beachgoing this week, so will the tide conditions, Starting tomorrow, you have six days to explore the shores during low-low tides. From the chart:

MONDAY – 9:29 am, -2.6 feet

TUESDAY – 10:17 am, -3.5 feet

WEDNESDAY – 11:06 am, -4.0 feet

THURSDAY – 11:55 am, -4.0 feet

FRIDAY – 12:43 pm, -3.6 feet

SATURDAY – 1:31 pm, -2.8 feet

As usual during low-low tide periods, the Seattle Aquarium‘s volunteer beach naturalists will be stationed at two local beaches to answer questions – Lincoln Park and Constellation Park (south of Alki Point), these days and times:

Wednesday, July 13: 9:30 am−1 pm

Thursday, July 14: 10 am−2 pm

Friday, July 15: 10:45 am−2:15 pm

Saturday, July 16: noon−3 pm

Sunday, July 17: 1:15−3:15 pm

Wherever you go to explore, please tread lightly – the mega-low tides expose animals and plants that are usually underwater.