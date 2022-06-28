SUMMER CAMP: Play, sing, act at Mode Music and Performing Arts

If your kid/s aren’t entirely locked in for summer yet, you still have options! Mode Music and Performing Arts is still enrolling for some of its summer camps:

Don’t miss out on the fun music and theatre half-days we have to offer, or drop them off for a full day. Partial and full scholarships are available. All classes and camps are offered at a Pay What You Can basis. Spots are limited, but may expand so don’t forget to sign up on a waitlist for a camp that may be full.

Learn more at modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps and email education@modemusicandperformingarts.org, or call 206-649-0463 with any questions. We can’t wait to see you!