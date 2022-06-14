COUNTDOWN: Morgan Junction Community Festival returns Saturday

Though the weather doesn’t seem to want to get summery yet, festival season continues with another event returning this Saturday:

The Morgan Community Association is easing back into things with a condensed version of its annual (aside from the pandemic summers) festival. Stop by Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW) between 11 am and 1 pm this Saturday (June 18th) for some low-key neighborhood fun. Well, the opening act isn’t quite low-key … The Bubbleman will perform at 11 am, and acoustic musician Gary Benson will follow. Some local organizations will have tables, so you can come chat about what’s happening in your neighborhood. Among the participants already announced are The Whale Trail – come talk about what you can see at sea! – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, and us. This is a volunteer-powered event. See you there!