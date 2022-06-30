CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct work this weekend

(Image from SDOT webcam)
SDOT says it has more pothole work to do on the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the older side of the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of the Highway 99 overpass – so it’ll be closed for much, though not all, of the weekend:
On Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, we will close the on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane St (West Seattle Low Bridge) to the Spokane St Viaduct, as well as the eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct.
A signed detour will be in place along SW Spokane St.
