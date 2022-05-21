WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Hundreds volunteer for ‘Day of Service’

(Photo sent by Althea Chow)

Junction Plaza Park was one of the hubs of volunteer activity in West Seattle today during the first One Seattle Day of Service decreed by Mayor Bruce Harrell. The Junction Association‘s executive director Chris Mackay reported more than 200 volunteers signed up for beautification work.

Co-sponsors of the Junction cleanup included Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor). Other West Seattle events on the citywide Day of Service lineup ranged from Alki in the north to Highland Park in the south, as shown on this map.