WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(At Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Happy Sunday, and Happy Mother’s Day! Here’s what’s on the list today:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has planned for today:

On Sunday, we’ll be replacing two traffic signs on SW Spokane St in the westbound direction. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude as soon as 5 PM. We’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.

DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: Again today, you can celebrate spring flowers at the garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-4 pm, with performances throughout the day, and more.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

FUNDRAISER PLANT SALE: 10 am-5 pm at 13257 5th Ave SW in Burien, a second day for the sale to support Weed Warriors’ restoration work at the Myers Way Parcels in West Seattle.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Does Mom enjoy history? Here’s someplace to take her today. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Final performancee of Twelfth Night Productions‘ musical, 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

‘ALMA’ AT ARTSWEST: First time Benjamin Benne‘s play is being performed in Seattle! 3 pm curtain at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!