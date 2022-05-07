West Seattle, Washington

08 Sunday

43℉

UPDATE: Police, fire response in The Junction

May 7, 2022 10:38 pm
2 COMMENTS
 

10:38 PM: Police and fire have responded to the 4500 block of 40th SW (and a scene on 38th SW too) for what was initially reported as some kind of assault in which the suspect was stabbed by his alleged victim. A “scenes of violence” SFD callout is now arriving for the person who was stabbed, and there’s a dispatch for the other person too. That’s all we’ve heard so far.

10:55 PM: As also observed by a scanner-listening commenter, this one remains convoluted at best – but the original person who called police apparently knew the person he reportedly stabbed.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Police, fire response in The Junction"

  • ~Hockeywitch~ May 7, 2022 (10:46 pm)
    Listening to the Seattle Fire Scanner: what a mess… What is going on out there… No wonder I hate going out anywhere and stay home all the time…

  • M May 7, 2022 (10:48 pm)
    About 2 minutes before the sirens, a car sped down 39th about a mile past that location.

