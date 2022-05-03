FYI: West Seattle Junction ‘Respect Roe v. Wade’ demonstration planned later today

Received this afternoon from Julia: “I am writing with the info that there will be a demonstration in support of RESPECT ROE V. WADE, starting at 5 pm in the West Seattle Junction; meeting at Easy Street Records. I’m sewing a nice big banner that says, ‘RESPECT ROE V. WADE,’ and hope others will be there to help hold it up!” This is in the wake of a nationwide call to action following Monday night’s news of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion to overturn the 49-year-old landmark ruling,