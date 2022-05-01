CORONAVIRUS: Our weekly look at West Seattle, King County trends/stats

Hours after last week’s update, Public Health Seattle-King County announced we’re now at “medium” COVID level. Authorities stressed that’s not a cause for worry, just for cautiousness. Checking countywide and West Seattle stats as we do at the end of each weekend, here are the trends: Cases are up for a sixth week, hospitalizations are up (countywide but not locally), and deaths continue going down. As we noted last week, all three categories remain far lower than the winter peaks, as shown on the graphs featured on the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*22 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 796 new daily cases countywide (up from 644 when we checked a week ago)

*46 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 10 new hospitalizations daily (up from 5 a week ago)

*27 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 1 death daily (same as the two-week average last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*553 cases between 4/11 and 4/25, up from 331 between 3/27 and 4/10

*5 hospitalizations between 4/11 and 4/25, same as between 3/27 and 4/10

*No deaths between 4/11 and 4/25, same as between 3/27 and 4/10

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.9 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.6 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*48.6 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 52.8% have had a booster

98116 – 92.7% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 64.5% have had a booster

98126 – 83.4% completed initial series (same as a week earlier), 54.5% have had a booster

98136 – 93.6% completed initial series (up .2% from a week earlier), 67.6% have had a booster

98146 – 83% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 47.6% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: No pop-up clinics on the near-future schedule, so you can look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, 8 am-noon Tuesday-Friday). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.