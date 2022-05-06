6 for your West Seattle Friday

(Youth-On-Age Plant, photographed by Rosalie Miller at Schmitz Park)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening along the way to the start of the holiday weekend:

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: Monthly “office hours” with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, 2-6 pm online – our calendar listing explains how to get an appointment.

TASTING: 4-6 pm at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), they’ll be “pouring award-winning Barrell and Stellar Bourbon” for the weekly tasting event.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: 4-6 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), open to all 12+ interested in Magic: The Gathering.

SPORTS: Tonight in Pasco, West Seattle High School plays Mercer Island HS in the state 3A championship semifinals, 7:15 pm. WSHS tells us the GameChanger app is expected to have a stream. The state bracket page (click on this game) also has a link to a subscription-only streaming service.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Tonight brings the return of solo acoustic performer Siggie The Vintage Man at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm. All ages, no cover.

MUSIC AND SCOOTERS: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), “The Kings and The Earthlings get the party started for the Meant to Offend 2022 Scooter Rally.”

Have an event for our calendar/daily lists? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!