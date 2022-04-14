TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:04 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, April 14th; spring break continues for many local schools.

WEATHER

“Slight chance” of rain or snow showers in the forecast this morning, otherwise partly sunny – and a high “near 50,” though that’s what the National Weather Service also predicted for Wednesday, and the top temp turned out to be 44, 15 degrees below the normal high for that date.

ROAD WORK

Thanks to Gill for the tip. Work on 35th SW just south of SW Findlay might be continuing today, so be prepared for possible lane reductions there.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Check its status via Water Taxi Vessel Watch.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

752nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.